LAHORE - More than 8,700 students have completed the training through the National Freelance Training Program (NFTP), an initiative of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to provide honorable online employment to the youth across Pakistan. The NFTP graduates have so far earned more than $2.2 million in foreign exchange. This was told in a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider here in Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). The participants of the meeting were apprised that 20 training centers have been established across the country in which the unemployed youth are being given 3-month training in the fields of technical content marketing, advertising and creative designing.