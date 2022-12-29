Share:

Lahore - Nibras Malik and Laraib Shamsi excelled in the 4th Afeef Beach View Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship at Beach View Club Karachi. Nibras Malik, a highly talented boy of APS South School Malir Cantt, comprehensively beat Mikaeel Ali, a resident of USA, currently on vacations in Pakistan, in straight sents 6-2, 6-2. Laraib Shamsi of Learning Tree School Karachi, emerged victorious against Emre Ashraf in the quarterfinal of U-11 singles in straight sets 4-2, 4-0. In men’s singles quarters, Farhan Altaf beat Malik Hasnain 6-2, 6-1.