ISLAMABAD - A spokesman for the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday advised consumers to ensure careful use of gas appliances including heaters and stoves to avoid any untoward incidents. “Gas heaters and stoves pose serious health risks and are the main cause of many fatal incidents, so due care is needed in the use of gas appliances,” OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a press statement. He said carbon monoxide was colourless and odourless, adding “high levels of carbon monoxide in the air are very dangerous and may cause people to pass out or even die.” In the winter season, he said people should consider ‘safe alternative’ ways of keeping themselves warm and remain extra careful, especially while using indoor gas appliances. Highlighting necessary precautionary measures, the spokesman suggested regular service of gas heaters, ensuring appropriate ventilation, and keeping away all flammable materials like clothes at least one meter away from the heater. He asked consumers to never leave a gas heater running when while going to bed. Imran Ghaznavi said consumers must switch off gas appliances in case of gas load shedding or blackout. “Never use or store solvents, aerosols or pressure pack cans near a gas heater – even if the heater is turned off, the pilot light may still be on,” he further said. He was of the view that consumers should never dispose of rubbish such as tissue papers, cotton buds or other things in a gas fire as it could affect combustion and produce dangerous pollutants. Besides, he said, consumers should avoid using outdoor appliances inside like barbeques and patio heaters. “And never use or store a gas cylinder indoors.” He said the authority had initiated a safety campaign through its stakeholders and licensees aimed at educating the general public to ensure safety as the priority to avoid loss of precious lives and property.