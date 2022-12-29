Share:

PESHAWAR - police on wednesday seized more than 50kg of charas and 11kg opium during a raid in the suburban sarband area of the provincial capital on wednesday. sp-rural Malik habib told journalists that more than 50kg of charas and 11kg of opium were recovered from three accused, identified as Adnan, samiullah and Mian sikandar shah. he said that the arrestees had confessed to their involvement in drugs and other crimes. he said the actions were taken in sarband and adjacent areas of peshawar. he said that the cops were active to take action against drugs, and other crimes in the area, and the recent action was taken on a tip-off. an official said that the CCPO Ijaz Khan had directed the officials of various circles to launch an organised crackdown on drugs. three wounded in fire: Three persons were hurt on wednesday after a fire broke out at a home in sethi Town owing to a gas leak.