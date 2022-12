Share:

The local currency witnessed a marginal gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, improving 0.08 per cent during trading on Thursday.

At around 11:20am, the rupee was being quoted at 226.19, an appreciation of Re0.18, during intra-day trading.

A day earlier, the rupee depreciated against the greenback for the seventh straight session to settle at 226.37 after a decline of Re0.22 or 0.1pc.