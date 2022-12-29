Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) held at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. “A comprehensive review of professional and organisational matters of Army was undertaken. It was resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate this menace as per aspirations of people of Pakistan,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The resolve was expressed during twoday 254th Corps Commanders’ Conference which concluded at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday with Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in the chair, the ISPR said.