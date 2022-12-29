Share:

The Border Health Services of Pakistan has directed authorities at all international airports to ensure strict implementation of the Covid screening of inbound passengers amid rising cases of new variants in parts of the world.

In a letter dated Dec 28, the department said that passengers travelling to Pakistan from foreign countries should be strictly monitored at all airports.

“The undersigned has already issued instructions to the all the respective incharges /POE focal persons for maintaining a heightened level of awareness and alert for the rapid identification, detection and isolation of any the potential cases to prevent further transmission as a part of effective control and prevention measures,” the letter reads.

“All lnchrages are advised to ensure strict implementation of Infection Prevention Control (IPC) protocols at the points of Entry, including disinfection/fumigation of passenger arrival areas, use of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPES) by the healthcare workers for interruption of transmission.”

The airport authorities have also been directed to immediately conduct the rapid antigen test (RAT) of the suspected passengers, adding that two per cent of passengers of every flight must be screened for Covid. It also asked the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Airport Security Forces (ASF) and other relevant departments to coordinate with the health official in the screening process to avoid any unpleasant situation as some passengers showed resistance to the process.

Earlier this month, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) rejected reprots about spread of new variant in Pakistan. It also vowed that Pakistan was fully ready to cope with the new strains of the virus.