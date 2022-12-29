Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is expecting friends to help amid economic crises as the government struggles to find solutions. Pakistan has been in contact with Saudi Arabia, China, Qatar, the US and other countries for direct or indirect help to sort out the dangerous economic situation. Diplomatic sources said that efforts are being made to resolve the economic issues with the help of friendly countries. “The contacts are being made at all levels including at the prime minister’s level to find solutions,” said one diplomat. Another diplomat said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also active to seek support for Pakistan. “His (Bialwal’s) recent visits to the US and other countries have been aimed to gather support for Pakistan,” he added. The country has been grappling with a faltering economy for decades, but the Covid pandemic, and now the worsening global economic slowdown, have made it almost impossible to tackle the challenges. Massive floods, which many experts dubbed a ‘climate catastrophe’, also put additional pressure on the fragile economy. In October, the inflation rate reached an all-time high of 14.9 percent. The Pakistani rupee is at its lowest against the US dollar, and petroleum prices are out of reach for common citizens. According to the State bank of Pakistan, the country’s foreign exchange reserves have declined to $ 6.7 billion, the lowest figure in the past four years. The talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the ninth review are still not showing any positivity. This week, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that some of the IMF conditions were ‘too harsh’ for the common people and cannot be accepted. “Still, the government is trying to negotiate and lessen the burden on the people,” the federal minister said. The IMF reportedly has shared a list of prerequisite actions asking the Pakistani authorities to move towards implementing them in the coming weeks if they want to revive the stalled loan programme. Reports said a timeframe of two to three weeks has been given to implement all required actions paving the way for a staff-level agreement and releasing of $1 billion tranche. Yesterday, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Ali Awadh Asseri said his country was committed to avert Pakistan’s current economic crisis, worsened by the recent flood disaster. “This is clear from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s personal resolve for not only addressing Pakistan’s immediate financial needs but also guaranteeing long-term investments in the energy sector,” he said at an event organised by the Institute of Strategic Studies yesterday. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meanwhile, spoke to Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani and discussed the economic crises after the heavy flooding. He also thanked the Qatari leader for the support for the flood affectees. The PM invited the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani to participate in the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, co-hosted with the United Nations, in Geneva on January 9, 2023. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held a telephonic conversation with King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa yesterday and requested a high-level participation from Manama in the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan. King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa expressed firm support for the initiatives to strengthen Pakistan’s response during its reconstruction and rehabilitation phase, after the climate-induced floods in the country.