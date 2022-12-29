Share:

Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases surged to 1,575,748. The nationwide tally of fatalities stood at 30,636 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 12 people tested positive for Covid across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 3,583 tests in the past 24 hours, out of which 12 people were tested positive. The Covid positivity ratio was recorded at 0.33 per cent.