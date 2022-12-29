Share:

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday has reiterated that Pakistan would not default as the country is moving in the right direction. “It’s been three months since I took charge and we listen every day that there is going to be a default. How will there be a default? There is no chance that Pakistan will default,” the finance minister said while addressing a ceremony held here to mark the first listing of the developmental Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). He further said that he could prove to anyone that Pakistan will not default. However, he admitted that the economy was in a “tight position” as the country does not have foreign exchange reserves of $24 billion that PML-N left in 2016, which is not his fault. “The fault is in the system and we must ensure that everyone works together for Pakistan’s progress,” he added. Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan has recently repaid one billion dollars against international bond as earlier there were speculations that the country would be unable to make it. However, even when the payments were made, “these pseudo-intellectuals keep coming”. He urged the investors to spread awareness regarding the fact that Pakistan would not default. He asked the political parties to show some serious attitude and should not play with the country’s economy for petty political gains. He said that we should learn from the mistakes of the past and work together for the development of the country. The finance minister said that Pakistan’s debt-to-GDP ratio was 74 percent as compared to US’ 110 percent and the UK’s 101 percent. “I can give you data of dozens of developed countries who are above 100% but I don’t see an alarm there all the time that we are under the debt trap or difficulty. Unfortunately, we are our own worst enemy,” he said. Talking about the exchange rate, Dar said that there are few reasons behind worsening exchange rates included smuggling of dollars to a neighbouring country, import of wheat and its partial subsidisation, and import of fertilizers which was heavily subsidized. Wheat and fertilizers were also being smuggled, he said. He informed that the government had directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure that the smuggling of all three items was stopped. “Law enforcement and intelligence agencies are doing their best,” he assured. He further said that the country’s policy rate is at 16 percent should be reduced. He termed inflation “imported” and linked it to the rupee’s depreciation. He was optimistic that Pakistan would complete the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. The PML-N had already completed the country’s first IMF programme in 2016. The PML-N government would complete the second programme despite tough conditions of the IMF. “They [agreements by previous PTI-led government] are sovereign commitments and should be delivered and we are delivering them. “We have taken some policy measures to improve the situation and decrease inflation; trade deficit and current account balance have improved. There is no magic wand to immediately improve things. While acknowledging that the external account was “the biggest challenge”, he assured that the government was managing the situation. “We are expecting … we have identified more external resources and inflows. You will see by the close of the year, we will be in a much better position regarding the external account and reserves.” Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves would be at the much-improved level when we close the current fiscal year on June 30, 2023, he added. Dar furthered that the nation has come out of such crisis time and again in the past, including in 2008 and “2013 when there was a situation… the forthcoming elected government would declare Pakistan as a default state within six to seven months after the then elections, but we [managed) to take off.” He said he had interacted with the SBP governor several times over the past week after which the central bank had lifted curbs on the import of essential items. The Finance Minister said that the malicious propaganda needed to be countered as it was making people afraid and they, in turn, were panic-buying gold and US dollars. “We have serious issues but this does not mean we cannot get out of the storm we are in.” He said that for “petty politics and objectives” the country was being harmed. He criticized the previous government for neglecting the stock market and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). He said that the PTI government had not appointed three directors at the SECP and they filled the positions once they took over. He added that there was a need to focus on the corporate sector. He said that he is not accountable for the current economic crisis of the country, which happened due to wrong policies made before him. He lamented that it was unfortunate that the country has been brought to a point where it should not be. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar extended felicitations to Arif Habib and his team for their success upon the oversubscription of their REIT. He highlighted the need to consolidate the Stock market of the country during the challenging economic circumstances and emphasized the concerned authorities not to let rumours create uncertainty in the capital markets. He also stressed upon the role of SECP as a contributor to the financial and economic development in Pakistan by restoring and maintaining the confidence of domestic as well as foreign investors. Appreciating the proposals presented by Chairman SECP Mr Akif Saeed for improvements and reforms in corporate sector, the Finance Minister emphasized SECP to play its active role as a regulator of corporate sector and further extended his support to SECP for the economic progress and development of the country. In conclusion, he assured the participants that Pakistan despite economic challenges is destined to progress and development. He promised to ensure a conducive economic environment to attract more companies and investments in Pakistan and put the country’s economy on a positive trajectory soon.