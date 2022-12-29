Share:

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Thursday Islamabad wanted India to end its suppression in the occupied Kashmir and desist from supporting terrorist activities inside Pakistan to destabilize the country.

During her year-end briefing, she said Pakistan was interested in peace and dialogue and it was up to the Indian authorities to take a responsible position to improve relations.

The spokesperson said the recent tours of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari were a demonstration of the international community's interest to engage with Pakistan and to develop an understanding on a range of issues. She said Pakistan was also interested in expanding and strengthening its friendship around the world. “With the enhanced interactions, visits and exchanges, we can strengthen our friendship, cooperation and dialogue with the international community,” she said.

Ms. Baloch said Pakistan was grateful to various countries and multilateral financial institutions and organizations for providing humanitarian assistance for the flood-affected people.

Replying to a question about Afghanistan, she said Islamabad had been engaging with Kabul authorities on all matters including the border situation and security of diplomats and missions and terrorist threats. She said the Afghan interim authorities had assured to resolve all such issues soon. She said Pakistan had a natural stake in peace and stability in Afghanistan and it would continue to engage with the neighboring country.