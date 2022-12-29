Share:

QUETTA - Pakistan Flour Mills Associa­tion (PFMA) Balochistan chap­ter Chairman Syed Nasir Agha on Wednesday called for im­mediate supply of wheat to the flour mills of Balochistan.

Addressing a press confer­ence, he said Punjab chief min­ister had promised to supply 6 lac sacks of wheat to Balo­chistan, but the promise was not fulfilled. The CM Punjab should fulfil his promise so that the people of Balochistan could get flour at discounted rates.

He urged the department concerned to resolve the is­sue of wheat shortage in Balo­chistan province.