Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the officials concerned to finalize on priority basis, the action plan for International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan to be held in Geneva next month.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, to review the preparations for the conference, he said the sufferings of victims of recent flash floods in Pakistan will be conveyed through this conference to the world.

The Prime Minister said reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-affected areas is a major challenge for Pakistan as these floods inflicted a loss worth billions of dollars.

He vowed to work resolutely till every single person affected by floods is rehabilitated.

Proposed plan of action for the conference was presented in the meeting. It was informed that participation of friendly countries as well as development partners and international financial institutions is also expected in the conference.