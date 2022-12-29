Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to expedite the implementation of the Kisan Package announced by his government as development of agriculture is the guarantor for food security. He was chairing a review meeting here yesterday on the historic Kisan Package given by the government for the development of the agricultural sector. The Prime Minister said that we have to ensure food security in Pakistan at all costs. He said the development of the agriculture sector is the guarantor of food security in Pakistan. He directed that special attention should be paid to the cultivation and production of wheat, cotton, canola and olives for food security in the country. Moreover, he said, the farmers should be ensured the supply of better seeds to increase the production of other food grains including pulses. The meeting was informed that instructions have been issued for the implementation of Kisan Package, youth loan scheme, interest waiver for small farmers and provision of interest free agricultural loans to small farmers in flood affected areas through State Bank notification to banks. It was informed that in the current financial year till November, agricultural loans of Rs664 billion have been distributed to farmers, which is 36 percent higher than the same period of the previous financial year. Meanwhile, chairing a meeting to prevent smuggling of cigarettes in the country, the PM directed to control tax evasion on cigarettes and its smuggling. The meeting was held to stamp out the smuggling of tobacco and to discourage the tendency of tax evasion. The prime minister also directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure meeting its revenue targets. During the meeting, the prime minister stressed on bringing the tax evaders to face the law and observed that with the use of the latest technology and better enforcement, the tax collection system could be improved. The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, PM’s Special Assistant Tariq Bajwa, Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed and other senior officials. The meeting was apprised that under the prime minister’s directives, ‘track and trace system’ had been installed in the majority of cigarette manufacturing units which has improved tax collection. In this sector, during the period from July to December, worth Rs83.5 billion tax had been collected which was 26 percent higher than the tax collected during the corresponding period in the last year. The prime minister observed that FBR through a comprehensive mechanism should further improve the system, so that tax evasion could be completely stamped out. He also appreciated the efforts of FBR to improve the tax collection system and directed for further accelerating the steps in this regard. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the International Conference being co-hosted with the United Nations in Geneva on January 9, 2023 in the wake of the recent devastating floods in Pakistan. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude on behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan to the brotherly government of Türkiye for the provision of prompt humanitarian assistance in the wake of the unprecedented catastrophic floods. Highlighting the daunting challenge faced by the country in terms of rehabilitation and reconstruction of the affected areas in a climate-resilient manner, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of continued international support and solidarity for Pakistan’s plans to build back better. The two leaders also exchanged views on various bilateral matters and international issues, and agreed to remain in close contact. The prime minister also held held a telephonic talk with King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and apprised him of the ‘International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan’. The King of Bahrain expressed firm support for the initiatives to strengthen Pakistan’s response during its reconstruction and rehabilitation phase, after the climate-induced floods in the country. During a telephonic conversation with King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, the prime minister underscored the importance Pakistan attached to its cordial and historical relationship with the Kingdom of Bahrain, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. Both the leaders also expressed satisfaction at close cooperation between the two countries at the multilateral forums. The King reciprocated the sentiments of the prime minister and reassured the desire of the Bahraini leadership to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan. The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of mutual interest.