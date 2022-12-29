Share:

PESHAWAR - Leaving behind the negative effects of the devastating floods this year, Kamal Khan (25) a poor farmer of village Mohib Banda Nowshera was able to complete cultivation of wheat sowing in his three acres of field after receiving the much-needed assistance under the Prime Minister’s Kisan (farmers) package. “I had suffered great financial loss after my standing crops were destroyed by the record-breaking floods of highest velocity during August-September in River Kabul. I was facing great financial hardship to arrange money for the purchase of seeds, fertilizers and cultivation related expenses during postflood situation,” he told APP. The PM’s Kisan package has been proved a blessing for hundreds of thousands of farmers and wheat growers who were unable to cultivate wheat due to financial constraints, said Kamal Khan, who started farming in his native village to feed his family after the untimely death of his father Hamayun. He termed the Prime Minister’s Kisan Package as a great relief to hundreds of thousands of flood-hit farmers and wheat growers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On October 31, 2022, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a gigantic Kissan Package worth Rs1800 billion under which subsidized loans on easy terms were being provided to flood-affected farmers and wheat growers. Ikhtair Wali Khan, PMLN KP Spokesman and member provincial Assembly told APP that people of all provinces including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were largely benefited from the package.