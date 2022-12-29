Share:

As the country reels from incidents of terrorism claimed by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Sources privy to the development said the premier and the COAS discussed country’s security situation and a national security meeting which is going to be held on Friday.

PM Shehbaz also paid tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in recent terror incidents as the top guns pledged to crush the terrorism menace across the country, sources added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the two-day 254th Corps Commanders’ Conference resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate the menace in line with the aspirations of the people of Pakistan. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the conference, presided over by Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, was held at the General Headquarters on Dec 27-28.