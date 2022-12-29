Share:

ISLAMABAD - Keeping in view the safety of the citizens and road safety rules, the Islamabad Capital Police expedited strict action against one way and other traffic rules violators and issued 25,941 fine tickets over one way violation during the ongoing year, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. Following the special direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, special squads have been formed, which will be deployed exclusively on all major highways of Islamabad like Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, IJP Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue. In this regard, orders have been issued to the Zonal DSPs to intensify the action under their supervision. Special awareness campaigns have also been launched on the dangers and harms of oneway and other traffic violations. Special broadcasts have also been aired on radio FM 92.4 through which the public can be informed about the disadvantages of violating one-way traffic rules. On this occasion, strict action against traffic rules, specifically one-way violations would be taken. Drivers will be not only challenged but also prosecuted in police stations as per law. Citizens are also requested not to violate oneway for the protection of life and property of themselves and others and ensure the compliance of traffic laws.