The ECP, after many twists and turns, has finally settled on postponing the local body elections in Islamabad. The reason cited is the boost in population which now warrants an increased number of seats in the union councils. Unfortunately, delimitation is a time-costly process, requiring months of effort. The decision is also vague as no schedule has been announced for the postponed elections and “for the time being” can be interpreted in a multitude of ways.

This is a very unfortunate development in the electoral process, which was already in limbo. Polls should have been held within four months of vacancy and were long overdue. Likewise, constituencies have been demarcated twice in Islamabad and this will be the third intervention. If the census report and subsequent population increase were something well-known among stakeholders, why was this decision not pushed earlier? Just in June, the number of union councils was already expanded.

The problem with such precedents and ad hoc decisions is that it causes a subjective disruption to an otherwise decided process. For example, who is to say that the number of seats will not be changed once the constituencies are decided?

While there are political angles to the issue as well, the concern right now is a logistical and democratic one. Governments must recognize the importance of local elections and governments for their electorates. Already, with the General Election scheduled for the upcoming year, this delay adds to the confusion and lag in service delivery. It must also be considered that the postponement will interfere with preparing for the GE logistical schedule. Whatever the case may be, some stakeholders in the process are questioning whether the process can be executed before GE. In this case, it will be a disappointing blow to the spirit of devolving power to local government bodies.