ISLAMABAD - President Dr arif alvi on Wednesday stressed upon the need of adopting environment-friendly, energy-efficient and cost-effective construction and housing practices to provide quality accommodation to the people. he said promoting vertical construction in the country could help provide cost-effective and affordable housing to the poor and lower middle class, besides overcoming the shortage of space in urban areas, preventing unplanned growth of cities, and saving agricultural land from encroachment. The president expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the 2nd Pakistan International Property expo and Convention, organized by the Pakistan association of exhibition Industry (PaeI), here at the aiwan-e-Sadr, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. Founder PaeI chairman Khurshid Barlas, representatives of the housing and construction sector, businessmen, and government officials attended the ceremony. The president said the government had been focusing on the development of the construction and housing sector as it played an important role in creating jobs, advancing the growth and economic development, and fulfilling the growing housing demands of the rising population of the country. he called for discouraging the tendency of unplanned housing schemes lacking basic civic amenities at all levels, and added that no housing society should be approved until it met all the codal formalities, provided civic amenities, was environment friendly and catered to the needs of the lower segments of society.