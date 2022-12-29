Share:

Rain-thunderstorm with snow over the mountains is expected in north and western Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad three degree centigrade, Lahore and Quetta eight, Karachi eighteen, Peshawar five, Gilgit minus four, Murree one and Muzaffarabad five degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, cloudy with chances of rain in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag zero degree centigrade, Jammu seven, Leh minus nine, Shopian and Baramula minus one degree centigrade.