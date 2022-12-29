Share:

LAHORE - National seniors champion Rashid Malik added another feather to his already decorated cap by clinching another national 45 plus doubles titles in the 8th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championship 2022 in Islamabad. Talking to The Nation after recording the title victory, partnering with Israr Gul, Rashid Malik said: “I am still winning 45 plus doubles titles not only at national level but also at international circuit. Recently, I succeeded in defending my seniors’ doubles title in India, beating Indian players at their own home soil. And now added one more doubles’ title in my medals tally in this prestigious national championship.” Malik also thanked IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari and the entire Sports Board Punjab management for their hospitality and the facilities in the federal capital, that made their stay remarkable. He also thanked Dr. Arif for taking very good care of Fed Cup player Noor Malik for her elbow treatment. He further said: “I will be leaving for Karachi for two junior nationals with the top players of Punjab Tennis Academy. There, I will also defend my 45plus and 55plus singles and doubles national titles. The purpose of playing and moving with junior players is to prepare for the big matches at national and international level. “As everyone already knows that the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) has been earning the honors of holding the maximum number of tennis tournaments in a year for many years and the purpose behind it is just junior tennis development. We are organizing senior and junior national events in Punjab with the aim of lifting the grassroots level all over,” he added. Malik said that during his visit to Karachi, he would do clinic at different clubs, schools and academies. Sindh Tennis Association Senior Official M Khalid Rehmani has arranged all the plan from January 7 to 21 and will also discuss the 2023 development plan in Punjab and Sindh - the two affiliated associations of Pakistan Tennis Federation, which have been serving the game of tennis in the country for long time.” Sharing his plans in 2023, Malik said: “I will continue to focus on the junior development in 2023 as well. I will personally visit all the schools in Punjab to give lectures and make them realise how important fitness is in every sport. The more they adopt the game of tennis, the better talent and future tennis stars the country will get, who will serve the game and the country at international level.”