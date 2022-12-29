Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee member Shakil Sheikh shared departmental cricket clause from the 2014 constitution. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Sheikh said the new management is working out modalities. “Departments under 2014 PCB Constitution shall be revived and restored and play Patron’s Trophy 1st Class and their four representatives will be on PCB BOG. Similarly, 16 regions will play Quaid-eAzam Trophy Ist Class with 4 regions on PCB BoG. Working out Modalities!” he wrote. Prime Minister of Pakistan, who is also the patron of PCB, has appointed 14-member management committee led by Najam Sethi to restore 2014 constitution. The committee has been given 120 days to restore the constitution which will once again see departments taking part in domestic season. On the directives of former PM Imran Khan, departmental cricket was revoked and six regions were introduced. As a result, dozens of cricketers lost their jobs in departments.