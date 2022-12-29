Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday he would not rest till the rehabilitation of every single flood-stricken person

The premier said so while chairing a review meeting on the Resilient Pakistan Conference to be held in Geneva next month. He said countless lives and billions of dollars had been lost this year due to flash floods in Pakistan. He vowed to make every possible effort to help the flood-stricken people.

At the climate change conference in Geneva, he said, the government would convey to the world the plight of Pakistan’s flood-hit people. The proposals and detailed plan of action regarding the conference were presented before the meeting. The meeting was informed that the participation of friendly countries as well as development partners and international financial institutions were also expected.

The prime minister directed the officials to finalize the action plan for the conference on a priority. Ishaq Dar, Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal, Sherry Rehman, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Hina Rabbni, and others are likely to participate in the conference.