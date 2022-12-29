Share:

QUETTA - The founder of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi con­demned the recent incidents of terrorism in Balochistan and expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of secu­rity forces officers.

In a statement issued here, he said that the Balochistan chief minister should adopt a com­mon narrative to fight the in­ternal enemies by taking all the political parties in Balochistan into confidence Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi said that the increase in terrorism incidents in Balochistan was worrying again, our sympathies were with the families of the martyrs and the injured in this difficult time. He said that the soldiers of the security forces have always fought the unrest and terrorism and did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for the protection of the country