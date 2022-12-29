Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Wednesday said his intentions were positive and the government wasserving the humanity along with serving the religion. Addressing the trader’s community convention at 90 SQA, the chief minister said his government wanted to take the children of the nation in the right direction by preventing them from treading on the wrong path. “Agood generation will prosper by imparting the youth religious education. Religion should be kept on top of priorities”, he observed, adding that the bill of Khatamun Nabiyeen (SAW) University has been passed which will be affiliated with the AlAzhar University of Egypt. The CM announced to resolve the problems of the trader’s community on a preferential basis and stated that the traders hold the position of a backbone to strengthen the economy. He vowed that the Punjab government would leave no stone unturned to resolve their problems. He denounced that Shehbaz Sharif did not do any work for the uplift of Gujrat during the last twenty years adding that Shehbaz Sharif has been badly exposed after becoming Prime Minister. The CM censured Shehbaz Sharif saying that he did a grave injustice by closing the Seerat Academy.