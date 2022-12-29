Share:

GWADAR - A shutterdown strike was observed in Gwadar city on Wednesday for the third consecutive day against the police firing and baton-charge on the Haq Do Tehreek activists during their pro­test.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman said that the peaceful protest would continue till the acceptance of demands. The se­curity personnel attacked the peaceful protest­ers without any justification, he added.

He demanded that those arrested should be released, adding that illegal trawlers be re­moved from the Gwadar Port. It may be noted here that the situation in Gwadar became tense after the police baton-charged the protesters of Haq Do Tehreek and fired tear gas shells at them. The protesters surrounded the house of the Gwadar deputy commissioner in response to the police shelling and baton-charge.

The personnel of police and Frontier Corps also arrested the activists of Haq Do Tehreek from their houses.