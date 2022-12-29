Share:

Following MET office’s prediction of the snowfall over the hills of Upper Khyber Pakthunkhwa including Swat valley, the tourists and snowfall lovers on Thursday thronged to the most scenic Kalam, Bahrain and Malam Jabba valleys to enjoy the first snowfall of the winter season.

Domestic tourists along with families mostly arrived from different districts of Central Punjab and northern Khyber Pakthunkhwa were being seen in sizable number in Upper Swat’s valleys of Kalam, Madain, Bahrain and Malam Jabba exploring its mesmerizing natural beauty amid light to modern rains and snowfall that turned weather extremely cold and muggy.

Tourists from Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad were seen in large number at Kalam, Malam Jabba and Bahrian to get pleasures form snowfall, trout fish and river rafting.

Besides Kalam and Malam Jabba, the snowy mountains peaks of Gabin Jabba, Miandam, Matiltan, Kalam, Utror, Gabral, Matiltan, Mahodand, Loye Sar resorts have drawn influx of snowfall lovers along with families and children amid great fun and laughter.