NAWABSHAH - Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SSBU) on WEdnesday held its 5th convocation in which Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards, Muhammad Ismail Rahu was the chief guest. Addressing the ceremony, he felicitated graduate students and their parents ans said that SBBU has achieved accomplishments in a short span of time which was laudable. He said that under the vision of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto the number of universities had increased in the last 14 years and at present 27 public universities were imparting education.