KARACHI-A large numbers of teachers from different districts of Sindh province under the banner of Primary Teachers Association staged a sit-in and protest demonstration in front of Karachi Press Club on Wednesday for the acceptance of their demands.

Pervez Baloch, the Special Secretary of the Education Department, visited the protesters at the press club and held talks with them but the issue could not be resolved.

Speaking on the occasion, PTA Sindh President Shafi Muhammad said that hundreds of teachers, including males and females, who were recruited from 2001 to 2019 in Sindh, could still not be regularized despite teachers appointed in other three provinces had been regularised. He said that the nation could not make progress till teachers were given rights. He urged the education minister to hold talks with teachers and resolve their issues with immediate effect.

The PTA Sindh leader demanded that primary teachers recruited from 2001 to 2019 should be regularized forthwith, biometrics system should be shifted to district level from the provincial level to facilitate teachers, the headmasters’ allowance of Rs60 should be raised from Rs5,000 to Rs10,000.

The PTA leader warned that if their demands were not accepted, they would march towards CM House. The PTA leader said that they were protesting peacefully for their rights as they were employed after passing the NTS Test.

The government had promised to regularise their jobs, but the promise could not be fulfilled yet, which was the matter of great concern, he concluded.