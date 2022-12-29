Share:

Individuals seeking sensitive elected or paid public offices (PM/President/CM etc), where decisions impact the destiny and fate of millions of citizens must be judged on a higher moral and ethical pedestal, than that applicable to common citizens. Ever since 1956, Pakistan was created through a democratic political struggle, led by men of intellect and integrity like MAJ, Allama Iqbal, etc., has suffered when Jinnah’s vision for a modern democratic welfare state with a constitution as the supreme law, was derailed by ambitious adventurers like Iskandar Mirza, Ayub, Yahya, etc. The Rule of Law was replaced by individuals who considered themselves above law and were not accountable for violating established morals and ethics.

The recent controversies and conflicts of interest involving former PMs and paid elite have tarnished their image. Nobody is indispensable. If Pakistan has to survive, this can no longer be tolerated.

In the USA where consensual relations between consenting adults are legal, they also scrutinize the personal lives of those seeking public office. In 1988 Senator Gary Warren Hart, front running Democratic presidential nominee was dropped amidst revelations of extramarital affairs. In democratic societies, the right to privacy is considered a privilege of common citizens, but not a right of those seeking elected/paid public offices. Gone are the days when kings and monarchs like Henry V111 could live in depravity and get away. These days private lives of royals in constitutional monarchies are subjected to public scrutiny and censure. Prince Edward, Duke of York, younger brother of King Charles and second son of the late Queen, lost royal privileges and resigned from public/ honorary military roles, for being associated with Jeffrey Epstein.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.