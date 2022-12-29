Share:

HANIA RIFFAT - The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and the Tehseen Health Initiative launched a report in August which unveiled that one in four people above the age of eighteen are going to be impacted by a mental health condition at some point in their lives; however, the state apparatus is not equipped to effectively deal with the situation. The grim reality is that eighty percent of those affected will be unable to access any mental health support. To add to it, this number represents a bare minimum because reporting of mental health problems remains critically low for two main reasons: lack of awareness and the stigma attached to reporting. The mental health endemic that awaits to unleash itself has a behemothic economic cost attached to it. It has been estimated that reduced productivity of individuals owing to mental health conditions would result in a loss of $6.2 billion to the national exchequer. A stark and undisputed reality is that mental health, an area essential for development and human rights has been the most neglected not just by successive governments but by Pakistani citizens too. A manifestation of this is the gaps in mental health legislation and regulation. The central statute covering the subject is the Mental Health Ordinance 2001 which applies at the federal level in Islamabad and a barely altered version of this has been adopted by the provinces. Although aimed at providing a legal framework for the protection and promotion of the rights of those affected by mental health disorders, the legislation is handicapped by ‘vague definitions,’ ‘obsolete terminology’ and fails to provide a holistic mental health programme that accounts for promotion of awareness regarding mental health disorders and preventive mechanisms. The provincial Mental Health Acts lack clearly defined protocols and the formation of regulatory bodies as postulated in the law have either not been constituted or are dysfunctional. The regulatory law in Punjab, for example, caters only to psychiatrists and leaves out clinical psychologists, counsellors and other allied mental health practitioners (AHPs). This exclusion from regulation of a vast majority of mental health practitioners presents an unavailing and crippled accountability framework which puts the rights of a vulnerable segment at the risk of violation and exploitation. The absence of any protocols or codes of ethics for caregivers has resulted in mental health practitioners frequently failing to protect the confidentiality and privacy of their clients which is a basic tenet of healthcare and in effect deters individuals from seeking help. The previous government pushed for the enactment of The Allied Health Professionals Council Act 2022 which espoused that a regulatory council be set up to licence AHP practitioners and monitor their standard of services. However, a Council in pursuance of this Act has not been formed yet. This has serious implications and an example of this is the affiliation of Zahir Jaffer as a mental health counsellor, despite himself being a patient of schizophrenia, with TherapyWorks which as per their website offered counselling and psychotherapy services. The report published sheds light on another parlous reality that is the rampant unprofessional behaviour by caregivers with women facing most of the brunt. Lack of training, regulation and accountability has contributed towards violations of ethics of patient care. Over 77 percent of those who reported malpractices in mental healthcare were women and they shared accounts of how their caregivers were involved in harassment, inappropriate touching and would even pass sexual comments during therapy. The fact that there are no checks on who enters the service of care giving means that there is a possibility of quacks entering who can exploit the already vulnerable. The law in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has tried to cater to the situation by disallowing caregivers other than psychiatrists registered with the PMC from prescribing any sort of medication. There also have been frequent complaints reported where the patients have not been satisfied with the overall behaviour of their therapists or counsellors and the medication they have received. This dire situation calls for a standardisation and regulation of mental health services at the earliest possible. However, what trumps everything is the paucity of support available. Majority in our country are unable to even access mental health support which makes quality and standardisation a secondary concern. According to data by the World Health Organization it is estimated that twenty-four million people need psychiatric assistance while Pakistan has only 0.19 psychiatrists per 100,000 people which is one of the lowest in the world. The mental health burden is reported to be higher among women which is linked to the ever-increasing incidents of domestic and sexual violence which detrimentally impact the mental health of the victim. There is also a significantly high percentage of the population who are unable to identify the gravity of this invisible disability and term it as an elite problem. While the reality is that mental health disorders penetrate irrespective of your locality and other socio-economic differences. It is now for our government to recognise the magnitude of the crisis that is unfolding at an unprecedented pace and is likely to cripple our youth if adequate support is not available. Our legislative regime needs to be revamped after multi-stakeholder national consultation, staunch and effective policy measures need to ensure that quality and well-regulated mental health support is available for all so that our tomorrow is better than today. (The writer is a research assistant at Musawi, and can be reached at aniariffat002@gmail. com and tweets as @HaniaRiffat)