LAHORE - Reshuffling continues in the province, Punjab government on Wednesday has transferred 4 high rank of grade 18 including 3 DeputySecretaries and 1 Additional Deputy Commissioner. According to the official notification, Dep­uty Secretary ( Personnel) S&GAD, Muhammad Rafiq Ahsan BS-18 had been transferred with directions to report to S&GAD,for further orders. Nousheen Sarwar BS-18, who was presently at the disposal of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has been transferred and posted on a post vacated by MRafiq Ahsan, as Deputy Secretary (Personnel) S&GAD. Deputy Secretary Food Department Punjab, Imtiaz Ali BS-18 has been transferred and posted as Additional Dep­uty Commissioner (Revenue) Gujranwala, against a vacant post.