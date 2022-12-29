Share:

ANDIKOTAL - A Landikotal resident, who had been kidnapped for ransom in Sindh’s Kashmor area, was released and he safely returned home in the Khyber Sultankhel area here on Wednesday. Imran Khan Afridi, 34, was kidnapped by dacoits a month ago in Kashmor while on his way to buy a truck. On the first day, the kidnappers allegedly killed another person with him and posted Imran’s video on social media, seeking a ransom. Later, protests erupted in Karachi and the Khyber district for several days after the video was shared on social media. At a presser in Landikotal, Imran Afridi thanked the local residents and elders for his efforts in securing his release.