Three soldiers embraced martyrdom, while two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire in the Kurram district’s Arwali area on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the intelligence-based operation (IBO) had been carried out in the Kurram district’s Arwali.

The security forces fought bravely and engaged the terrorist’s location effectively, killing two terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists who were killed.

"Subedar Shuja Muhammad, Naik Muhammad Ramzan, and Sepoy Abdul Rehman were among the martyrs," the military’s media wing statement said.

It further stated that the operation would continue until all terrorists had been eliminated.

The Pakistan Army is determined to end the scourge of terrorism, the ISPR said, adding that the sacrifices of brave men strengthen our resolve.