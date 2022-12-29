Share:

KARACHI - Despite two late blows from the Pakistani bowlers, New Zealand dominated the third day of the first Test here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Wednesday as they were able to take two-run lead at the stumps with four wickets in hand. Tom Latham (113) and Kane Williamson (105*) went on to score the centuries while opening batter Devon Conway missed out a well-deserved hundred. Resuming their innings at the overnight score of 165 without a loss, the Black Caps lost their opener Devon Conway early in the morning session when he was given LBW off Nauman Ali at a total of 183. Initially, the field umpire gave it not out but the stand-in captain Sarfaraz Ahmed utilized the review option that turned out to be in favour of Pakistan. Tom Latham was the second Kiwi batter to depart after making 113 runs while trying to reverse sweep Abrar Ahmed but ended up giving an easy catch to substitute fielder Kamran Ghulam, leaving the hosts at 231 for 2. Then Henry Nicholls joined former captain Kane Williamson and both added 41 runs before Nicholls (22) chopped on off Nauman Ali. However, Williamson stood firm at the other end and kept the scoreboard moving. Darrel Mitchell, who came at number five, accelerated the run rate as he managed to score 47 runs at a strike rate of almost 90. He was sent back to the pavilion when he tried to reverse sweep to Abrar Ahmed but was only able to give an easy cash to wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed. The Black Caps wicketkeeper Tom Blundell joined Williamson, and both contributed 90 runs for the fifth wicket stand. Muhammad Wasim and Abrar Ahmed came up with late blows, dismissing Tom Blundell and Michael Bracewell in quick succession before the stumps. Abrar Ahmed picked up 3 for 143 while Nauman Ali so far gave away 137 runs for two wickets. In the morning session, some unusual scenes were witnessed over Pakistan’s captaincy as Babar Azam along with two other players could not make to the ground due to viral flu. Muhammad Rizwan, who is not in the playing XI, and fielding as a substitute fielder, was initially given the captaincy role by the management, however, he was stopped from the match referee from leading the Pakistan side. As per the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rule, a substitute player cannot bowl, bat and captain the side. The team management, however, later clarified that Sarfaraz Ahmed will be stand-in captain.