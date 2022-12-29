Share:

The Federal Directorate of Education on Thursday announced a one-week extension in vacation as first winter rain brought the mercury down in the capital city.

The Directorate has issued a notification stating that all public and private educational institutions will remain closed till Jan 7 and educational activities will restart on Jan 9 due to weekly holidays.

Light rain with traces of snowfall over the hills continues in parts of the country, intensifying the cold. A Met Office official said the rain-producing system that entered the country during the last 24 hours has hit Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and from here it will enter Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday.

The temperature in Islamabad dropped to 11 degrees Celsius with 62 percent chance of precipitation.