RAWALPINDI - A young boy was killed after being hit with a speeding train in Gulzar-e-Quaid here on Wednesday, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman. The body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Raja Bazaar by the rescuers for autopsy, he said. According to him, a young man was moving on a railway track while putting hands free into ears and listening to music near Gulzar-e-Quaid. He said he could not judge the speeding train and collided with the train. Resultantly, the boy died on the spot, the Rescue 1122 spokesman said. Railway police arrived on the scene and investigated the matter besides moving the body to hospital for autopsy, he said.