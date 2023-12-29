36th Federal Cup Tennis Championship from January 1 

LAHORE - The 36th Federal Cup Na­tional Ranking Tennis Cham­pionship 2023 will be held from January 1-7 at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Garden Av­enue, Islamabad. The event will see top-notch national players vying for top hon­ours in different categories of men, women, boys U18, boys U14 and boys and girls 10, said a statement issued here. The elite players of the country including Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Muham­mad Abid, Barkatullah and many other national play­ers and those of all affiliated units of PTF – Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, PAF, WAPDA, Railways, HEC, SNGPL, POF Wah, Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, Islamabad, AJK & Gilgit-Baltistan, have been invited to participate and show their prowess at the tennis extravaganza. Mean­while, Tariq Mehmood Mur­taza, ITF President, chaired the Executive Committee meeting and approved the arrangements for holding the Federal Cup Champion­ship in a befitting manner. The last date for the tourna­ment entry is December 29. After the deadline, no entry for any event will be accept­ed or entertained.