36th Federal Cup Tennis Championship from January 1 

LAHORE - The 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship 2023 will be held from January 1-7 at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Garden Avenue, Islamabad. The event will see top-notch national players vying for top honours in different categories of men, women, boys U18, boys U14 and boys and girls 10, said a statement issued here. The elite players of the country including Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, Barkatullah and many other national players and those of all affiliated units of PTF – Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, PAF, WAPDA, Railways, HEC, SNGPL, POF Wah, Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, Islamabad, AJK & Gilgit-Baltistan, have been invited to participate and show their prowess at the tennis extravaganza. Meanwhile, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, ITF President, chaired the Executive Committee meeting and approved the arrangements for holding the Federal Cup Championship in a befitting manner. The last date for the tournament entry is December 29. After the deadline, no entry for any event will be accepted or entertained.