6 armed men attack church in capital, kidnap 2 persons at gunpoint

ISLAMABAD-A gang of six armed men allegedly stormed into a church in a heavily guarded federal capital and kidnapped two persons on gunpoint besides torturing the pastor and other worshipers busy in Christmas 2nd Day Commemoration, informed sources on Thursday.

The attackers also put a lock on main gate of the church before escaping from the scene while leaving question mark on performance of SP Industrial Zone, who was responsible for providing security to churches on Christmas, they said.

The tragic incident took place on December 26 within limits of Police Station Industrial Zone that too at a time when the security of Islamabad was put on high alert following the orders of Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan. “Police registered a case and held three main culprits involved in henious crime,” said a police spokesman.

According to sources, Paster Imran Masih lodged complaint with PS Industrial Area stating that he along with other worshippers was organizing the Christmas Commemoration on December 26, the 2nd day of Christmas, in Saint Jones Awami Church located at H-9/2 when six armed men including Sohail Athwal, Asif Chattha and Mithu stormed into church and started beating him and others. He alleged that the attackers abducted two persons namely Babar Masih and Arif Gulzar on gunpoint and locked the main gate of church while fleeing from the scene. The paster appealed police to register a case against the accused and to arrest them. Police registered case and began investigation. A police spokesman Taqi Jawad told media that police had raided and held three main culprits nominated in the case. He said that the investigators of Industrial Area police station have produced the three accused before a court of law and obtained their physical remand for further investigation.