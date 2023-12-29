AirSial turns three as management cuts cake

SIALKOT - The management of AirSial organised a ceremony to mark the three years of operations.

In this regard, AirSial Chairman Fazal Jilani, CEO Amin Ahsan, Senior Vice Chairman Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, Vice Chairman Umar Mir, Chaudhry Umar Nawaz Saroya and other staff members cut a cake to celebrate the auspicious occasion at AirSial head office. On the occasion, the AirSial top management reiterated their commitment to maintain quality of service and modern facilities to the passengers. They also announced that from the mid-January of 2024, the airline will start operations for UK, adding that the AirSial will flights for UAE, Qatar, Iraq and Iran in the new year and AirSial has completed all necessary rules and regulations in this regard.

On the other hand, industrial, social and police personalities of Sialkot and journalists have congratulated Chairman Air Sial Fazal Jilani, CEO Amin Ahsan, Senior Vice Chairman Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, Vice Chairman Umar Mir, Chaudhry Umar Nawaz Saroya on achieving the three years milestone.

They expressed the hope that the airline will further the standard of its services and will provide better and modern facilities to the passengers.