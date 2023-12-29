Friday, December 29, 2023
All arrested Baloch protesters released: Committee

Agencies
December 29, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  On the recommendations of the Committee, established on the instructions of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, to negotiate with the Baloch protesters, 34 more arrested protesters were released after fulfilling the legal requirements. Now all the arrested protestors have been released, said the statement issued on Thursday. The committee members Fawad Hasan Fawad, Murtaza Solangi and Jamal Shah along with Governor Balochistan, held talks with the protestors. During the negotiations, the protesters demanded immediate release of the arrested persons. On the first day of the talks, the committee had issued orders for the immediate release of the arrested women and children.

Agencies

