All stakeholders being consulted for finalising sports sciences syllabus 

LAHORE - An important meeting of Institute of Sports Sciences Punjab (ISSP) was held at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday in which key is­sues regarding formulation and development of ISSP syllabus were discussed. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tu­fail, ISSP Principal Chand Parveen, Chief Instructor Hafeez Bhatti and Instructor Sajid Ali attended the meet­ing, which was also partici­pated by a good number of participants. Addressing the meeting, Dr Asif Tufail an­nounced to open ISSP for public and private sector coaches and trainers to come and polish their skills in their respective fields. “Our platform is open to coaches and trainers of all games in­cluding private clubs. We say welcome to them to come here and enhance their ca­pacity building using our unique facility.” He said that the syllabus of ISSP is being developed with the consulta­tion of master trainers and sports sciences, medical ex­perts and all stakeholders. “All coaches are being taught modern coaching techniques and skills at ISSP so that they can produce true sports stars, who can win medals in international sports com­petitions.” He said that ISSP coaching programme has been divided into two cat­egories – one for coaches of SBP and sports associations and the other for public sec­tor including coaches from private clubs.