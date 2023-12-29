Friday, December 29, 2023
ANF seizes 2-kg Ice from passenger

Staff Reporter
December 29, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -   The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) sized two kilograms (kg) of Ice from an air passenger at Faisalabad International Airport. A spokesperson for ANF said here on Thursday that Waris Ali son of Muhammad Ramzan, a resident of Mandi Bahauddin, was ready to proceed to Bahrain from Faisalabad International Airport through a flight number PA-079, but the ANF officials conducted his thorough checking and recovered 2-kg Ice from his luggage. The accused was sent behind bars while further action was under progress, he added.

