Aqeel, Muzammil through to 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis semifinals

LAHORE -Pakistan’s seasoned tennis player Aqeel Khan, Muzam­mil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, and Muhammad Shoaib triumphantly advanced to the semifinals of the 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Ten­nis Championship 2023 at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

In the men’s singles quarterfi­nals, Aqeel Khan demonstrated his prowess, defeating Barkatul­lah 6-2, 6-3. Muzammil Murtaza showcased finesse, securing a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Mudassir Mur­taza. Muhammad Abid displayed skill and determination, winning 6-4, 6-1 against Abdullah Adnan, while Muhammad Shoaib claimed victory against Yousaf Khalil with a score of 6-2, 6-4.

The men’s doubles quarterfi­nals witnessed notable pairings making their mark. Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan proved a formidable duo, defeating M Salar and Hamza Aasim with a convincing score of 6-0, 6-1. Mu­zammil Murtaza and M Shoaib secured their spot in the semi­finals with a 6-3, 3-6(10-7) vic­tory against Mudassir Murtaza and Abdullah Adnan. M Abid/ Shahzad Khan got w/o against Sami Zeb/M Zaryab while Yousaf Khalil/Barkatullah beat Hamid Israr/Asadullah 6-2, 6-2.

In the ladies singles quarterfi­nals, Meheq Khokhar displayed exceptional skill, overpowering Zara Khan with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-0. Soha Ali exhibited proficiency, triumphing over Natalia Zaman with a score of 6-4, 6-3. The boys U18 quarterfinals showcased in­tense competitions. Asad Zaman emerged victorious against M Salar with a score of 6-1, 6-4. Hamza Ro­man secured a 6-2, 6-3 win against Ahtesham Humayun. Hamza Aa­sim demonstrated prowess with a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Haamid Israr, while Ahmed Nael Qureshi triumphed over Mahatir Muham­mad with a score of 7-5, 6-2.