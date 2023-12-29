Friday, December 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Aqeel, Muzammil through to 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis semifinals

Aqeel, Muzammil through to 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis semifinals
OUR STAFF REPORT
December 29, 2023
Sports

LAHORE -Pakistan’s seasoned tennis player Aqeel Khan, Muzam­mil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, and Muhammad Shoaib triumphantly advanced to the semifinals of the 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Ten­nis Championship 2023 at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex. 

In the men’s singles quarterfi­nals, Aqeel Khan demonstrated his prowess, defeating Barkatul­lah 6-2, 6-3. Muzammil Murtaza showcased finesse, securing a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Mudassir Mur­taza. Muhammad Abid displayed skill and determination, winning 6-4, 6-1 against Abdullah Adnan, while Muhammad Shoaib claimed victory against Yousaf Khalil with a score of 6-2, 6-4. 

The men’s doubles quarterfi­nals witnessed notable pairings making their mark. Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan proved a formidable duo, defeating M Salar and Hamza Aasim with a convincing score of 6-0, 6-1. Mu­zammil Murtaza and M Shoaib secured their spot in the semi­finals with a 6-3, 3-6(10-7) vic­tory against Mudassir Murtaza and Abdullah Adnan. M Abid/ Shahzad Khan got w/o against Sami Zeb/M Zaryab while Yousaf Khalil/Barkatullah beat Hamid Israr/Asadullah 6-2, 6-2. 

Cartoon

In the ladies singles quarterfi­nals, Meheq Khokhar displayed exceptional skill, overpowering Zara Khan with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-0. Soha Ali exhibited proficiency, triumphing over Natalia Zaman with a score of 6-4, 6-3. The boys U18 quarterfinals showcased in­tense competitions. Asad Zaman emerged victorious against M Salar with a score of 6-1, 6-4. Hamza Ro­man secured a 6-2, 6-3 win against Ahtesham Humayun. Hamza Aa­sim demonstrated prowess with a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Haamid Israr, while Ahmed Nael Qureshi triumphed over Mahatir Muham­mad with a score of 7-5, 6-2.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1703736250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023