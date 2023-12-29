Army resolves to support ECP for conduct of polls

Corps Commanders pay tributes to martyrs of Armed Forces, LEAs n Reiterate Pak Army’s resolve to defend homeland against all threats n Terrorists, their facilitators and abettors to be dealt with full might n Gen Asim Munir for continuously maintaining operational excellence.

ISLAMABAD - The military top brass Thursday vowed that all requisite and necessary support will also be extended to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the forthcoming general elections.

The resolve came during the Corps Commanders Conference chaired by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir. He presided the two-day long 261st Corps Commanders’ Conference at the GHQ in Rawalpindi. “The forum also noted that requisite and necessary support will also be extended to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for forthcoming general elections,” said a press release issued by the ISPR.

It said the forum also paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs including officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law- Enforcement Agencies and citizens who laid their lives for ensuring peace and stability in the country. The participants also offered Fateha for the Shuhada including those of D I Khan attack. The forum reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against direct and indirect threats.

The forum expressed serious concern over the continued repression and reprehensible human rights violations by Indian military forces in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The recent acts of abduction, torture and killing of civilians by the Indian Army were unequivocally condemned by the participants. “Such acts constitute grave crimes against humanity and cannot dampen the spirit of the brave Kashmiris who are struggling for their lawful right of self- determination,” the participants maintained.

They further resolved that Pakistan would keep supporting its Kashmiri brethren with all political, moral and diplomatic support for resolution of Kashmir issue according to international law and relevant UNSC resolutions. The forum was briefed on the prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and the strategy in response to the evolving threat. The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighbouring country and availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as serious points of concern impacting security of Pakistan. The participants of the meeting also resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with full might of the state. The forum expressed full solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations and war crimes being perpetrated in Gaza while reiterating government’s stance of demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict. The forum reiterated its support for ongoing efforts to promote socio- economic growth and encouraging foreign investment under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The meeting also took holistic review of the ongoing actions being taken against smuggling, money - l a u n d e r - ing, power theft and hoarding of essential items amongst other illegal economic activities. “Pakistan Army will continue to provide all out support to relevant government institutions and LEAs to curb such crimes,” the meeting resolved. The forum was briefed on the operational preparedness of the formations. The COAS stressed the need for continuously maintaining operational excellence in cognitive and physical realms and pursuit of high standards of motivation and training, according to the ISPR.