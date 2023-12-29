Badge pinning ceremony held  

ISLAMABAD- The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Thursday pinned the badges to Islamabad Capital Police two Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) after their promotion to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP), a public relations officer said on Thursday.

He said that, a ceremony was held at the Central Police Office in which ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and Capital Police Officer (CPO) Headquarters formally pinned the badges to the newly promoted Superintendent of Police (SP) Mahar Munawar and Superintendent of Police (SP) Kazim Naqvi. The ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan congratulated the officers on their promotion and wished them all the best for their future endeavors.

He said that departmental promotion and increase in rank in the police service actually reflects an increase in responsibilities therefore, the promoted officers should make equal implementation of law, observance of merit and best service delivery and protection to citizens their motto and goal. He further said that the role of supervisory officers is of paramount importance in maintaining the writ of state, eradication of crime and ensuring timely measures for the service of the citizens adding that the promoted officers should play the role of best team leader in order to make full use of abilities of their subordinates so that the problems of the citizens could be solved on priority basis. The promoted officers also thanked the ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and said that they would spare no effort for the rule of law, merit policy and service to the citizens. They further said that they would work hard and with more diligence and commitment for the public.