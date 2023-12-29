Friday, December 29, 2023
Cadet College Petaro celebrates Parents’ Day
Our Staff Reporter
December 29, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -   An impressive ceremony of 61st parents’ day was held at Cadet College Petaro.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Navy, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as chief guest. 

While addressing the gathering, the chief guest appreciated the quality of infrastructure, facilities, faculty and learning environment at Cadet College Petaro. He emphasised that such efforts will surely contribute in prosperity and progress of the country as education is the only way out to progress. He also commended the collaborative efforts of government of Sindh, Commander Karachi, college administration and faculty for all out efforts to augment educational standards at the college. Furthermore, he advised the cadets that besides education, they should also focus on character building.

Principal Cadet College Petaro, Commodore (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmed welcomed the guests and presented the annual college report. In his address, the principal highlighted the remarkable performance achieved by the cadets in academics, sports and co-curricular activities. He also mentioned about some of the development works completed during this year and progress on undergoing works at Cadet College Petaro.

Later, the chief guest gave away the prizes to the award winners and congratulated them for their outstanding performance. Moreover, he appreciated cadets for immaculate turn out during annual parade, horse-riding, tent-pegging, gymnastic, PT show, physical fitness and their skills displayed in exhibition. A large number of civil and military officials, parents and other dignitaries attended the ceremony, according to the press release.

