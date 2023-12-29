Friday, December 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

China Ice & Snow tourism promotion season launched in Pakistan

China Ice & Snow tourism promotion season launched in Pakistan
INP
December 29, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The 2024 China Ice & Snow Tourism Overseas Promotion Season has been launched in Pakistan by the China Cultural Center in collaboration with the Culture Office of the Embassy of China in Pakistan.

The event was launched in Pakistan in December 2023 and will go through the end of January 2024. Numerous promotional videos, documentaries, and exhibitions will be aired on the China Cultural Center in Pakistan’s official Facebook page, as well as Official WeChat Account, Twitter Account of Zhang Heqing, Cultural Counsellor at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad and the Center’s Director, and other platforms, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday. 

It aims to help Pakistani audiences and netizens worldwide have a deeper appreciation for China’s ice and snow culture and tourism, which will encourage them to visit China and experience this beauty by themselves.

KP cabinet makes crucial decisions

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1703824524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023