China Ice & Snow tourism promotion season launched in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The 2024 China Ice & Snow Tourism Overseas Promotion Season has been launched in Pakistan by the China Cultural Center in collaboration with the Culture Office of the Embassy of China in Pakistan.

The event was launched in Pakistan in December 2023 and will go through the end of January 2024. Numerous promotional videos, documentaries, and exhibitions will be aired on the China Cultural Center in Pakistan’s official Facebook page, as well as Official WeChat Account, Twitter Account of Zhang Heqing, Cultural Counsellor at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad and the Center’s Director, and other platforms, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

It aims to help Pakistani audiences and netizens worldwide have a deeper appreciation for China’s ice and snow culture and tourism, which will encourage them to visit China and experience this beauty by themselves.