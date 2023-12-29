Chinese e-bikes eagerly awaited in Pakistan

Chinese e-bikes are eagerly awaited in Pakistan, as the people bitten by inflation are finding it hard to tank up their expensive and fuel-hungry two-wheelers manufactured by the top-of-the line companies, reports WealthPK.

Like scores of others, Katab Hussain anxiously awaits Chinese electric motorcycles to hit the local market, as with his limited income he can’t afford to tank up his bike that guzzles fuel.

Chinese e-bike manufacturers are also looking for ways to introduce their products in Pakistan, and a company has recently started its project here.

Requesting anonymity, a senior official said following the market demand and friendly policies in Pakistan, Chinese e-vehicle companies were landing here for investment.

Though electric bikes are also being manufactured by local companies, these are not getting popular with the people due to many issues.

He said a Chinese company — identified as Jialing Industrial Company Ltd — had recently set up its unit in Pakistan and was planning to introduce e-bikes instead of traditional gasoline-run bikes.

“Chinese companies fully understand that motorcycles are a major means of transport for the majority of people here. Initially, an e-bike would cost much but the price would lower gradually when more companies will invest in this sector,” he said.

At the moment, Jialing Ltd is facing some problems to set up its plant in Pakistan, including power outages and lack of charging facilities, but these would be solved soon, said the official.

He said the Electric Vehicle Policy 2020-2025 introduced by the government promised substantial advantages for the companies considering investing in electric vehicles.

Elaborating the advantages, he said only one percent duty had been introduced on the import of special parts meant for electric vehicles, zero completely knocked down (CKD) sales tax and one percent sales tax on locally manufactured and sold vehicles.

“Such offers are very much in favour of the enterprises wishing to invest in the electric vehicle market of Pakistan,” he added.

Katab Hussain, who frequents to different cities, said he was using a second-hand bike that consumed a lot of fuel. He said like scores of other bikers, he also wanted to drastically cut his fuel expenses.

“I do hope that Chinese e-bikes will rid us of the high fuel cost. Then, we won’t be exposed to the exploitation of mechanics and fuel stations,” he said.

Katab explained, “When the government decreases fuel prices, fuel stations stop sales and resume them after the new prices take effect for a fortnight. E-bikes would break their monopoly, leaving them with no chance to exploit the bikers,” he added.

With e-bikes setting a new trend, motorcycle mechanics have started learning the mechanics of e-bikes for survival. However, they are optimistic that unlike local-made e-bikes, Chinese companies would produce quality fuel-efficient ones.

They said unlike Pakistani manufacturers, the Chinese focus on even minor details of their products because of their research-oriented approach.

Naveed Ahmed, a motorcycle mechanic, said people were very much perturbed due to inflation and they preferred to drive bikes without repair. He said bikers approach him only when they encounter some major fault, leading to complete breakdown.

He said the rates of almost all the parts had increased but the customers were not ready to pay as per the revised rates.

“Electric bikes are the only solution and the government must announce a subsidy for the people who want to purchase such motorcycles,” he suggested.

Katib said electric vehicles were the future of every country due to the rapidly changing climate.