Class divides

Students in all educational institutions, including public and private universities, colleges, and schools, face various forms of stress. The most concerning type of stress arises from the disparity between the affluent and less privileged students. Children from wealthier families often display their affluence by arriving in large vehicles, well-dressed, and bringing expensive food in lavish tiffins, accompanied by servants carrying their bags. This ostentatious display fosters an environment of inequality, leading to an inferiority complex and a sense of deprivation among less privileged students.
Compounding this issue, the teaching community often exhibits a preferential attitude towards affluent students, exacerbating the feelings of inequality. Private schools, in particular, worsen the situation by offering a different syllabus and providing a plethora of extracurricular activities that are not available in public schools.
The stark contrast in the treatment and opportunities between students in private and public schools creates a significant void, resulting in poor academic performance among children from less affluent families. It is evident that if these economically disadvantaged children are given a similar environment and resources, they have the potential to perform exceptionally well.
SOHA SAEED,
Islamabad.