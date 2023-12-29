Class divides

Students in all educational in­stitutions, including public and private universities, colleges, and schools, face various forms of stress. The most concerning type of stress arises from the dis­parity between the affluent and less privileged students. Children from wealthier families often dis­play their affluence by arriving in large vehicles, well-dressed, and bringing expensive food in lavish tiffins, accompanied by servants carrying their bags. This ostenta­tious display fosters an environ­ment of inequality, leading to an inferiority complex and a sense of deprivation among less privi­leged students.

Compounding this issue, the teaching community of­ten exhibits a preferential atti­tude towards affluent students, exacerbating the feelings of in­equality. Private schools, in par­ticular, worsen the situation by offering a different syllabus and providing a plethora of extra­curricular activities that are not available in public schools.

The stark contrast in the treat­ment and opportunities between students in private and public schools creates a significant void, resulting in poor academic per­formance among children from less affluent families. It is evi­dent that if these economically disadvantaged children are giv­en a similar environment and re­sources, they have the potential to perform exceptionally well.

SOHA SAEED,

Islamabad.